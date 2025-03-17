scorecardresearch
Business Today
Gautam Adani Reviews Navi Mumbai Airport Progress | Confirms Airport Date

Gautam Adani reviewed the progress of Navi Mumbai International Airport, calling it “a true gift to India” that will “redefine connectivity and growth.” Initially scheduled to open in April, the airport is now set for inauguration in June, Adani confirmed. Developed by NMIAL—a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and CIDCO—the project aims to ease congestion at Mumbai Airport. Once fully completed, the five-phase airport will feature two runways and four terminals, with the capacity to handle 90 million passengers annually.

