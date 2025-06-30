Gautam Singhania Bets Big On Real Estate: Raymond Fabrics To Foundations

In an interview with Gautam Singhania, MD and Chairman of Raymond Ltd., BTTV’s correspondent Aastha Chopra breaks down the company’s roadmap for its youngest vertical, Raymond Realty. Mr. Singhania mentioned that the business expects to grow its EBITDA by 20% this year. He stated that the RRL is backed by a ₹40,000 crore development pipeline and joint development agreements, Raymond Realty will continue its focus on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region before expanding to Pune. He added that the company operates in the affordable luxury segment, with homes priced up to ₹5.6 crore. Seven to eight projects in Thane are nearing completion, and 2–3 new launches are planned this year.