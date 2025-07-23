Ghaziabad Man Posing As 'Ambassador' Of Fake Nation Busted By UP STF | Embassy Racket Uncovered

In a shocking crackdown, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force busted a fake embassy operated out of a rented bungalow in Ghaziabad of Delhi NCR. The racket was run by alleged mastermind, Harsh Vardhan Jain. Jain had converted a bungalow in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar into an 'embassy' for fictional nations like West Arctica, Saborga, and Lodonia. Harsh Vardhan Jain posed as their ambassador and flaunted luxury cars fitted with fake diplomatic number plates to lend legitimacy to his operations. Uttar Pradesh STF was tipped off with inputs from central agencies acting fast on them the STF sleuths raided the premises on 22nd July and arrested Jain on the spot. The investigation revealed that Jain's racket primarily involved duping individuals and companies by promising to facilitate overseas business deals and employment opportunities. He also allegedly ran a hawala network through shell companies.