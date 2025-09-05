Giorgio Armani Passes Away At 91, Leaving Timeless Fashion Legacy

The world of fashion bids farewell to Giorgio Armani, who passed away at 91. Known as “Re Giorgio” — King Giorgio — Armani was more than a designer; he was a visionary who redefined elegance with clean lines, neutral tones, and timeless sophistication. From Hollywood’s red carpets to India’s leading icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Armani’s creations became symbols of grace and modernity. Beyond fashion, he built a global lifestyle empire spanning fragrances, accessories, hotels, and furniture, all rooted in his values of sustainability and dignity. A private funeral will follow a public tribute in Milan. Armani leaves behind not just a $27 billion empire but an enduring legacy of style, independence, and innovation.