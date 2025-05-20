GitHub AI Agent Is Here | Satya Nadella, Sam Altman Talk ChatGPT & Future Of Software Engineering

At the Microsoft Build 2025 event, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, engaged in a compelling conversation with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, to discuss the future of software engineering powered by AI. The duo highlighted the launch of OpenAI's Codex Agent, now integrated with GitHub, which enables developers to assign tasks, fix bugs, and implement features using an intelligent AI teammate. Sam Altman emphasized the transformative impact of agentic coding and predicted rapid advances in model reliability, multimodality, and tool integration. Nadella underscored the importance of adapting to this pace of change and enabling developers to build next-gen agentic applications at scale.