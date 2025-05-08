Godrej Consumer’s Q4 Profit Soars To ₹412 Cr | Sudhir Sitapati On Growth, Premiumisation & More

In Q4 FY25, Godrej Consumer Products, home to brands like Cinthol and Good Knight, reported a ₹412 crore profit, bouncing back from a ₹1,893 crore loss in Q3 due to Africa business challenges. Driven by strong domestic volume growth, the company navigates rising palm oil prices and focuses on premiumisation and innovation. In this exclusive interview, Krishna Gopalan, Executive Editor, Business Today, speaks with Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products. Sitapati shares insights on the soaps business, urban consumption trends, the outlook for overseas markets, and why premium products are key to sustained growth. Watch to understand Godrej’s turnaround strategy and future plans!