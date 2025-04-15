Gold Rally: Invest Or Wait? Dharmesh Kant's Take!

In this episode of Daily Calls, Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, shares his insights on the ongoing rally in gold prices, which have surged over 32% in FY25 and are now approaching the ₹1 lakh mark in Indian markets. As investors grapple with FOMO and rising global uncertainties, Dharmesh explains why gold remains a resilient asset class amidst market volatility, trade tensions, and a weakening dollar. He emphasises the importance of long-term investing in gold over trading, suggesting a 20–25% portfolio allocation for wealth stability. With predictions of gold touching $4000 an ounce in the near future, this episode explores whether it’s still a good time to invest in gold and how investors can navigate the current landscape wisely