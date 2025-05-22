Gold Smuggling Twist: Actor Ranya Rao’s Link To Karnataka Minister Under Probe

The Karnataka gold smuggling scandal just took a dramatic political turn. Actor Ranya Rao, arrested in March with over 14 kg of gold worth ₹12 crore, is now at the centre of a probe that has reached the corridors of power. The Enforcement Directorate has raided Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru, linked to Karnataka’s Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara. With Ranya Rao's frequent trips to Dubai under the scanner, the ED is tracking possible money trails and political connections. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has defended Parameshwara, but the BJP is demanding answers and a thorough investigation. As political heat rises, questions are being asked: Is there more to this smuggling case than meets the eye? Catch the full story with exclusive visuals and political reactions from ground zero.