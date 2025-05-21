Business Today
Google I/O 2025: Gemini Hits 400M Users As Pichai Unveils Global AI Push

  • New Delhi,
  • May 21, 2025,
  • Updated May 21, 2025, 6:17 PM IST

At the Google I/O conference in California, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google's GenAI products now reach over 400 million monthly users, making them the most widely used AI tools globally. Emphasizing accessibility, Pichai said, “More intelligence is available for everyone, everywhere,” highlighting the rapid global adoption of AI. Since the last I/O, Google has released more than a dozen foundation models, expanding its AI capabilities across platforms. From upgraded Gemini experiences to smarter subscriptions and AI-powered smart glasses, the event showcased how Google is integrating artificial intelligence deeper into everyday life. Watch for the key highlights and announcements.

