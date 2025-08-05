Business Today
Gopal Vittal Talks About Airtel Cloud, AI Software Suite

Astha Oriel
Astha Oriel
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 6:27 PM IST

Speaking with Business Today's Astha Oriel, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, unveiled the latest innovations from Xtelify, including Airtel Cloud and an advanced, AI-powered software platform designed for the future. Airtel Cloud, one of the flagship offerings, provides a comprehensive suite of cloud services encompassing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and enterprise-grade connectivity solutions. Built with scalability and security at its core, Airtel Cloud enables businesses to migrate their data and operations seamlessly, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.

