Gopal Vittal Talks About Airtel Cloud, AI Software Suite

Speaking with Business Today's Astha Oriel, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, unveiled the latest innovations from Xtelify, including Airtel Cloud and an advanced, AI-powered software platform designed for the future. Airtel Cloud, one of the flagship offerings, provides a comprehensive suite of cloud services encompassing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and enterprise-grade connectivity solutions. Built with scalability and security at its core, Airtel Cloud enables businesses to migrate their data and operations seamlessly, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.