Govt Caps AC Temperatures Between 20°C–28°C To Promote Healthier Cooling Amid Heatwave

With heatwaves hitting northern India and temperatures soaring above 45°C, the government has announced a major step to curb excessive AC usage. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar revealed that air conditioners in buildings and vehicles will now follow a standardised temperature range between 20°C and 28°C. The move aims to cut down energy use, protect public health, and reduce strain on power grids. Doctors warn that extremely cold indoor settings can trigger health problems, while experts recommend 22–24°C for comfort. This nationwide experiment, aligned with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s guidelines, could bring relief to both electricity bills and public well-being. Will this cooling policy be the game-changer India needs during extreme summers?