Govt Claims Vs Opposition Allegations - The Truth About Sanchar Saathi

  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 3, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 3, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

A major political debate erupts over the Sanchar Saathi app, with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia defending the platform as a powerful fraud-prevention tool designed to protect citizens. Scindia highlights achievements such as 1.5 crore fraudulent SIM cards disconnected, 26 lakh stolen phones traced, and the app’s 1 billion+ user reach, claiming no snooping is possible and usage is voluntary. Opposition leader Randeep Surjewala raises serious concerns, alleging real-time tracking, access to conversations, passwords and bank data, calling it a threat to Right to Privacy and warning of a potential “kill switch”.

