Govt Clarifies: Sanchar Saathi Not Mandatory | Remove App Anytime

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 4, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 4, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

The government has clarified that the Sanchar Saathi security and fraud-prevention app will not be mandatory on mobile phones and will not be auto-installed. Users can delete or remove the app anytime, ensuring full control and privacy. The clarification comes amid concerns over data use and device-level access. Despite the debate, the app has gained significant traction with 1.4 crore downloads and more than 2,000 fraud cases being reported every single day. Authorities say the platform has already helped block fake SIMs, track stolen devices and reduce telecom-related financial crime. The government maintains the app’s purpose is citizen protection, not monitoring, and remains open to improving features based on feedback.

