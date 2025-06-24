Business Today
Govt. Holds Wide FTA Talks To Protect Domestic Industry: Piyush Goyal

  New Delhi,
  Jun 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 24, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government holds extensive stakeholder consultations on the free trade agreements (FTAs) and is pursuing these pacts while keeping in mind the interests of the domestic industry. He said that India is keeping in mind both the offensive and defensive interests of industry while negotiating these agreements. "We do all our FTAs after holding extensive stakeholder consultations and meetings. We address their (industries) concerns and needs," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event commemorating the third anniversary of the opening of Vanijya Bhawan.

