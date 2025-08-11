Business Today
Govt Lays The Foundation Stone Of ₹1,800 Cr Brahma-BEML Rail Manufacturing In Umaria, MP

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, signals a major stride towards the self-reliance of nation and has laid the foundation stone for the Rs1,800-crore ‘Brahma–BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub to be established in Umaria village of Obedullaganj, within the Bhojpur Assembly of the Vidisha Parliamentary Constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The new BEML facility in Madhya Pradesh will produce modern coaches, Vande Bharat sleeper trains, and high-speed rolling stock. With a capacity to create 5,000 jobs and support the MSME sector, this project strengthens India’s swadeshi manufacturing and export potential, making Bhopal a major railway production hub.

