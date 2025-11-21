Govt Targets Dark Patterns: Flipkart, Zomato Lead Self-Compliance- What Are These Tactics?

The government’s recent crackdown on online dark patterns is showing results, with at least 26 major online brands declaring self-compliance. These brands include household names like Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, JioMart, Tata 1mg, and more. In an exclusive interview with Minister Prahlad Joshi, Business Today TV discusses the steps being taken to address this issue. Minister Joshi sheds light on how these companies are being held accountable. To further understand dark patterns and their implications, BTTV’s Aishwarya Patil breaks it down for you in this detailed explanation.