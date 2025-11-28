GRAP-3 Lifted, But Delhi Still Chokes: AQI Back In ‘Very Poor’ Zone

Delhi’s air remains hazardous even as the strictest anti-pollution curbs are rolled back. The CAQM has revoked GRAP-3, citing a slight improvement, but pollution levels continue to hover in the “very poor” zone with today’s AQI shooting back up to 381. Hybrid schooling, work-from-home directives, and several construction bans are gone — but GRAP Stage-1 and Stage-2 restrictions remain in force, including dust control, a ban on open burning, and restrictions on diesel generator sets. Meanwhile, a political storm has erupted after LG V.K. Saxena unveiled a hot-air balloon tourism project over the Yamuna floodplains, triggering accusations of hypocrisy from AAP. With winter settling in, Delhi’s relief remains fragile — and the blame game is only intensifying.