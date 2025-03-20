scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Grok AI Lands In Trouble! Indian Govt Questions X Over Chatbot’s Unfiltered Language

Feedback

Grok AI Lands In Trouble! Indian Govt Questions X Over Chatbot’s Unfiltered Language

Grok AI, the chatbot on Elon Musk’s X, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons! Known for its witty responses, the AI is now under scrutiny for using Hindi slang and abusive language in chats. A viral conversation, where Grok roasted an impatient user with desi swear words, sparked a meme fest on social media. Now, India’s IT Ministry is in talks with X to investigate why the chatbot is responding with expletives. As AI becomes a part of our daily conversations, this controversy raises concerns about chatbot control and ethical AI usage. Stay tuned for updates!

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement