Grok AI, the chatbot on Elon Musk’s X, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons! Known for its witty responses, the AI is now under scrutiny for using Hindi slang and abusive language in chats. A viral conversation, where Grok roasted an impatient user with desi swear words, sparked a meme fest on social media. Now, India’s IT Ministry is in talks with X to investigate why the chatbot is responding with expletives. As AI becomes a part of our daily conversations, this controversy raises concerns about chatbot control and ethical AI usage. Stay tuned for updates!