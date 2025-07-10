Grok’s Next Step: AI That Designs, Plays, And Reviews Video Games By Itself!

Elon Musk just redefined solo game development. In a livestream, Musk revealed that Grok 4, xAI's latest model, built a full first-person shooter in just four hours—handling assets, textures, and code. A developer named Danny created the game using Grok 4’s preview APIs, showcasing the AI’s ability to automate one of game dev’s toughest tasks: art and asset sourcing. Musk says Grok 4 is only the beginning. With upcoming models like Grok 7 featuring advanced video understanding, AI will soon playtest games, judge fun levels, and eventually help build entire 3D worlds on PC, console, or mobile. This is no longer science fiction. It’s happening—fast.