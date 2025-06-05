Ground Report: Abandoned Slippers, Glory-Turned-Gory | Morning View Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium

A sea of abandoned shoes and torn sportswear painted a haunting picture outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where celebration turned into chaos. What began as a joyous gathering to mark RCB’s historic first-ever IPL title win spiraled into a deadly stampede, claiming 11 lives and injuring 33 others. An unexpected crowd of nearly 2–3 lakh fans overwhelmed a stadium built to hold just 35,000. Youth climbed trees, scaled walls, and clung to poles, all desperate for a glimpse of their heroes. But the frenzy turned fatal as the swelling crowd triggered panic. In moments, people collapsed, unconscious and gasping, as emergency responders scrambled to save lives amidst the mayhem. Watch this report to know more.