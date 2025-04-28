Ground Report From Akhnoor | Chandrabhaga: India’s Water Weapon

In a historic and strategic move, India is planning to block the flow of Western rivers — Indus, Chenab (Chandrabagha), and Jhelum (Vitasta) — into Pakistan. After the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, the government announced that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will be kept under abeyance, exploring non-military options to counter Pakistan’s support to terrorism. India Today’s Sunilji Bhat brings you an exclusive ground report from Akhnoor, where the mighty Chandrabagha (Chenab) flows towards Pakistan. With deep roots in Indian mythology and culture, these rivers are not just a resource — they are a symbol of India's civilizational strength. Plans are underway to build dams, enhance water storage, and gradually cut off Pakistan’s vital water supply — a process expected to take 5–10 years.