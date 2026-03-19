Ground Report: How Indians In Israel Are Surviving Daily Missile Threats And Life Inside Warzone

India Today’s ground coverage continues from the heart of the West Asia conflict, with Sweta Singh reporting from Israel’s warzone. In Jaljulia, a town in central Israel, Indian nationals share their experiences of living under constant threat as sirens, missile attacks and uncertainty shape daily life. Despite the fear, many speak of resilience and adapting to the crisis while staying connected to their roots. From disrupted routines to safety concerns, this report captures the emotional and real struggles of Indians caught in the conflict, offering a rare glimpse into life in a warzone through their voices.