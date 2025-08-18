Business Today
Ground Report: Mumbai Rains | Severe Waterlogging, Commuters Struggle On Eastern Express Highway

  New Delhi,
  Aug 18, 2025,
  Updated Aug 18, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Severe waterlogging at Sion on the Eastern Express Highway has brought traffic to a standstill, with long stretches of bumper-to-bumper congestion on both sides. The nearby police station and several low-lying areas are inundated, worsening the situation. Despite efforts by traffic police, commuters, including school-going children, are struggling to move through flooded roads. Earlier today, the IMD issued an orange alert, later upgraded to a red alert as rainfall intensified. With heavy showers expected over the next few hours, low-lying stretches in Mumbai remain highly vulnerable to flooding.

