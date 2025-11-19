Business Today
Ground Report | Nowgam Police Station Blast: 9 Dead, Key Lapses In Explosive Handling Under Scrutiny

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 19, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 19, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

The Nowgam police station in Srinagar was reduced to rubble after a massive explosion that killed nine people. J&K Police have called it an accidental blast, saying 360 kilos of seized ammonium nitrate — linked to the Faridabad terror module behind the Red Fort blast — exploded while being sampled by a forensic team. Days later, multiple agencies are still probing what triggered the blast and whether critical safety guidelines were ignored. Among the victims was Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed, who left home early for duty, never getting to celebrate his child’s birthday. Locals say they had long warned that the police station was too close to homes.

