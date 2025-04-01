Ground Report: Protests In Nepal | Monarchy Supporters Clash With Police | PM Oli Vs King Gyanendra

Tensions are rising in Kathmandu, Nepal, as pro-monarchy protests escalated into violent clashes with security forces. Supporters of Rashtriya Prajatantrik Party (RPP), which seeks the return of King Gyanendra Shah, took to the streets, demanding the release of arrested protesters and the resignation of the current government. Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli has accused the former king of inciting violence, vowing to take action against those responsible. He stated that no one — including King Gyanendra — will be spared if found guilty of violating Nepal’s constitution. Nepal abolished its monarchy in 2008, ending nearly 240 years of dynastic rule. However, growing public frustration with the republic’s political instability, economic struggles, and corruption has fuelled calls for a constitutional monarchy with a Hindu identity.