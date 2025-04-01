scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Ground Report: Protests In Nepal | Monarchy Supporters Clash With Police | PM Oli Vs King Gyanendra

Feedback

Ground Report: Protests In Nepal | Monarchy Supporters Clash With Police | PM Oli Vs King Gyanendra

Tensions are rising in Kathmandu, Nepal, as pro-monarchy protests escalated into violent clashes with security forces. Supporters of Rashtriya Prajatantrik Party (RPP), which seeks the return of King Gyanendra Shah, took to the streets, demanding the release of arrested protesters and the resignation of the current government. Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli has accused the former king of inciting violence, vowing to take action against those responsible. He stated that no one — including King Gyanendra — will be spared if found guilty of violating Nepal’s constitution. Nepal abolished its monarchy in 2008, ending nearly 240 years of dynastic rule. However, growing public frustration with the republic’s political instability, economic struggles, and corruption has fuelled calls for a constitutional monarchy with a Hindu identity.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement