Ground Report: Shibimol KG From Thiruvananthapuram | Latest On Royal Navy’s Stranded F-35 Aircraft

  New Delhi,
  Jul 4, 2025,
  Updated Jul 4, 2025, 10:34 PM IST

A huge team of as many as 40 experts are expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, July 5 in the latest attempt by United Kingdom to fix the F-35 aircraft stranded in the Kerala city since June 14. All attempts till date to fix the $80-million top-of-the-line stealth aircraft have failed. As India Today Group‘s Shibimol KG reports From Thiruvananthapuram, a fresh attempt will be made to fix the aircraft next week, failing which it will have to be air-lifted out of India. The process may also include partial dismantling on the stealth aircraft. 

