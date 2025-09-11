Ground Report: Violent Protests In Nepal Leave Hundreds Of Indians Stranded

After two days of violent protests, Nepal is slowly returning to normalcy. But hundreds of Indian tourists, traders, and students remain stranded after flights were cancelled at Tribhuvan International Airport. Many of them took to social media, pleading for government help and reassuring their families back home. From pilgrims at the Pashupatinath Temple to families stuck in Pokhara, their ordeal has been heart-wrenching. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has tasked Nara Lokesh with coordinating the rescue of nearly 200 Telugu citizens caught in the unrest. With Nepal’s civil aviation authority announcing the resumption of flights from Kathmandu, stranded Indians are hopeful of returning home soon. Watch the full report with exclusive voices and on-ground updates.