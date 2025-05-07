Ground Zero Uri: Fear, Fire & Fortitude On LoC After India’s Biggest Anti-Terror Strike

In the aftermath of India’s biggest-ever strike on terror outfits in Pakistan, the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) remains tense. The shelling has intensified in the Uri sector since last night. The region has been under heavy fire as ceasefire violations persist for the 13th consecutive day. Pakistan continues to target the Indian side with artillery gunfire and shells, causing significant tension along the border. This ground report from Uri sheds light on the ongoing cross-border skirmishes, the damage caused, and the resilience of the soldiers stationed there. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from one of the most volatile regions on the LoC.