Advertisement
GST 2.0: Insurance, Education, Healthcare And Agriculture Get Big Relief For Common Man

GST 2.0: Insurance, Education, Healthcare And Agriculture Get Big Relief For Common Man

  New Delhi,
  Sep 4, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

India’s GST 2.0 reforms have delivered a major boost for the Aam Aadmi, with sweeping tax cuts across essential sectors. Health and life insurance premiums are now completely exempt from GST, making policies more affordable for families. Students benefit as notebooks, crayons, pencils, maps, and charts have moved from the 12% slab to zero GST. The agriculture sector gains too, with bio-pesticides, drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, and farm machinery now taxed at just 5%. Healthcare essentials like medical-grade oxygen, glucometers, test strips, and corrective spectacles also see a rate cut. Together, these reforms ease the burden on households, farmers, and students, strengthening the government’s pro-middle class agenda. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more updates on GST reforms.

