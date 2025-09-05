GST Reforms 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram Slam Modi’s GST Cuts | Modi Govt Vs Opposition

The GST reforms announced by the Centre have brought relief for the common man, but also set off a political storm. While the Modi government hails the move as a bold reset, the Opposition has branded it “too little, too late. Rahul Gandhi said the reforms had come eight years late, blaming the poor and MSMEs for paying the price under the so-called “Gabbar Singh Tax.” Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram criticised the original GST framework as flawed and even questioned the timing of reforms, hinting at global economic pressures. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised concerns that the states would be hit. But the government hit back, with senior ministers defending the reforms and praising Prime Minister Modi for delivering on his promise. They called the move pro-poor, pro-MSME, and a boost for ease of living and doing business.