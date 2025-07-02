GST Rejig Likely: Council May Shift Daily-Use Goods To 5% Slab

In a major development, sources suggest that the government is considering removing the 12% GST slab altogether. Goods and services currently under this slab — including ghee, butter, processed food, mobile phones, packaged coconut water, umbrellas, and more — may soon shift to the 5% slab. The GST Council’s upcoming 15th meeting, expected later this month, could be the stage for this decision. If consensus is reached, this would mark the first big structural change in GST slabs since the system was introduced.