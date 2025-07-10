Business Today
Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk Drowns After Rain: Himanshu Mishra Reports From Ground Zero

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

The report focuses on the severe flooding at an underpass near Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon. The underpass is completely submerged, making it extremely dangerous for anyone who might accidentally enter it. The water level is so high that it reaches up to four steps from the top. The surrounding service roads and main roads are also heavily waterlogged, causing significant traffic disruptions. This situation has arisen despite only light rainfall in the past few hours, highlighting the area's poor drainage system. The report underscores the urgent need for better infrastructure to handle such situations.

