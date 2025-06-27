Gwalior To Bengaluru New Train Launched | Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates New Train

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has virtually inaugurated a new weekly train service between Gwalior and Bengaluru, offering a major travel boost to Madhya Pradesh, especially for cities like Guna, Bhopal, and Gwalior. The announcement is part of a massive development plan, including:

- 2651 km of new railway tracks laid in 11 years

- Rs 24,000 crore worth of sanctioned projects

- 80 railway stations under construction in MP

- Upcoming plans for Gwalior–Agra connectivity

- Dedicated Kumbh Mela preparations like Maha Kumbh

This video covers all the key highlights of the railway expansion and how it benefits the common people in MP.