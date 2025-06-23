Business Today
Haifa Port EXCLUSIVE: First On-Ground Look From Iran’s Key Target | Sirens, & Air Defence In Action

Shivani Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Exclusive Ground report from the strategic Haifa Port, which has been a major target in Iran’s ongoing offensive. Even as the city of Haifa bears the brunt of missile threats, fire alerts, and repeated sirens, Israel’s robust air defence shield has kept the port infrastructure safe so far. This is the first on-ground visual report from the port area—bringing you exclusive, frontline footage from one of the most sensitive zones in Israel right now. Last week, a refinery fire was reported, and today again, sirens blared through the city. What’s the situation like on the ground? Watch Shivani’s courageous on-ground reporting from the heart of the conflict zone.

