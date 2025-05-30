Hailey Bieber Becomes A Beauty Billionaire | Rhode Acquired For $1 Billion By e.l.f.

Hailey Bieber has officially joined the beauty billionaire club! In a stunning $1 billion acquisition, e.l.f. Beauty has bought Rhode, the viral skincare brand launched by Hailey in 2022. From just ten products to $212 million in sales last year, Rhode’s meteoric rise was fuelled by the “glazed donut” trend and strong social media buzz. Hailey will stay on as Chief Creative Officer as Rhode expands to Sephora across the US, Canada, and UK. The deal cements her place alongside Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner as a beauty mogul. With $600M in cash, $200M in stock, and big growth potential, Rhode is just getting started. Watch how this Gen Z brand became a billion-dollar sensation.