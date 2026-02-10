Business Today
Hardeep Singh Puri: India Is 'Safe With Something Like 74 Days' Of Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Hardeep Singh Puri: India Is 'Safe With Something Like 74 Days' Of Strategic Petroleum Reserves

  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 10, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 3:12 PM IST

 

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament that India is well-prepared to handle global energy shocks, citing strong economic growth and a robust petroleum infrastructure. Highlighting India’s vast east and west coast refinery network, Puri said the country is the world’s third-largest crude consumer, fourth-largest refining hub and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products. He explained that India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves are designed to protect against extreme global turbulence. While the International Energy Agency recommends 90 days of reserves, Puri said India currently has around 74 days of combined stock across caverns, refineries and floating storage, which he considers adequate for now, with scope for expansion ahead.

