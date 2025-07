A massive stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple on Sunday has left several devotees dead and dozens injured. A spark in the electric meter located near the stairs, caused panic among the huge Sawan month crowd. Rescue teams began immediate relief work to save lives as Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the injured and vowed action. Amid the huge influx of devotees in the divine month of Sawan, the administrative failure that took so many lives is alarming.