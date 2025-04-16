Harvard Rejects Trump’s Tax Threat, Defends Autonomy Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations

The White House has demanded an apology from Harvard University over alleged anti-Semitic incidents, prompting a strong rebuke from Harvard President Alan Garber. In a detailed letter, Garber rejected the Trump administration’s demands, defending Harvard’s independence and academic freedom. The administration, citing support for Hamas and anti-Semitism on campuses, has threatened to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status. The standoff reflects growing tensions between elite universities and federal oversight. While the White House pressures institutions like Columbia, Harvard remains firm on its constitutional rights and academic autonomy. This escalating conflict could redefine government influence over America’s top educational institutions.