Harvard Students Unite: “Every Student Is Welcome” Amid Trump’s Visa And Funding Crackdown

Harvard University is locked in a fierce battle with the Trump administration, which is trying to block the enrollment of international students and cut crucial federal funding. Students and faculty have come together in protest, chanting “Every student is welcome here” and demanding that all international scholars be allowed to stay. The government is reviewing over $100 million in grants and contracts, accusing Harvard of discrimination and antisemitism—a claim strongly disputed by the university community. This conflict threatens vital research at Harvard Medical School’s Sinclair Lab, which studies aging and life-threatening diseases, and relies heavily on international researchers and federal grants. Harvard President Alan Garber emphasizes that cutting research funds harms not only the university but the entire country, as this work supports national priorities. Despite legal challenges and public outcry, the administration’s actions could severely impact Harvard’s academic standing and the future of international students across the US.