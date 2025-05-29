Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Harvard Students Unite: “Every Student Is Welcome” Amid Trump’s Visa And Funding Crackdown

Harvard Students Unite: “Every Student Is Welcome” Amid Trump’s Visa And Funding Crackdown

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 29, 2025,
  • Updated May 29, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Harvard University is locked in a fierce battle with the Trump administration, which is trying to block the enrollment of international students and cut crucial federal funding. Students and faculty have come together in protest, chanting “Every student is welcome here” and demanding that all international scholars be allowed to stay. The government is reviewing over $100 million in grants and contracts, accusing Harvard of discrimination and antisemitism—a claim strongly disputed by the university community. This conflict threatens vital research at Harvard Medical School’s Sinclair Lab, which studies aging and life-threatening diseases, and relies heavily on international researchers and federal grants. Harvard President Alan Garber emphasizes that cutting research funds harms not only the university but the entire country, as this work supports national priorities. Despite legal challenges and public outcry, the administration’s actions could severely impact Harvard’s academic standing and the future of international students across the US.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended