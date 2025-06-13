Heartbreaking: Joshi Family’s Final Selfie Before Air India AI 171 Crash

This is the heartbreaking story of the Joshi family—Dr. Pratik Joshi, Dr. Komi Vyas, their daughter Miraya, and twin sons Nakul and Pradyut—whose lives were lost in the Air India AI 171 tragedy. Cherished memories echo in their home: laughter, festivals, simple joys, and dreams for a new future. Their last selfie together, taken on the flight, captures eyes sparkling with hope and love, unaware of the fate awaiting them. The crash ended their world in a single moment, leaving behind only memories and a photograph frozen in time. This video is a tribute to their bond—a reminder to hold our loved ones close, for life can change in an instant. Our hearts go out to all families shattered by this loss.