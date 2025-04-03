Here’s The Full ‘Liberation Day’ Reciprocal Tariffs Speech By Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump unveiled extensive tariffs on Wednesday, declaring that “our nation has been depleted, ransacked, and ravaged” by other countries. This bold statement came as Trump exhibited a readiness to break down the global economic structure that the United States played a key role in establishing post-World War II. He announced reciprocal tariffs and import duties on the auto sector – both of which kick in next week. Trump declared that US will charge India 26% in ‘discounted'’reciprocal tariffs as India charges US 52%. On PM Narendra Modi, Trump said he is a friend of mine but India hasn't been treating the US in the right way. “India very, very tough. PM is a great friend of mine but he hasn't been treating us right,” Trump said. China will be subject to a substantial 34% tariff. Similarly, the European Union will incur a 20% levy. Vietnam, another prominent participant in global trade, will face the highest tariff rate of 46% on its exports to the United States.