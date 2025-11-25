High Command Will Decide : Karnataka Congress Faces Fresh Turmoil As MLAs, Leaders Push For CM Post

Karnataka’s political drama deepens as the Congress’ new mantra—“The High Command will decide”-echoes across the state. With tensions rising between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, a fresh group of MLAs from the DKS camp has rushed to Delhi, seeking clarity from the top leadership. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remains in Bengaluru, holding back-to-back one-on-one meetings as consultations stretch on. Adding to the twists, senior leader G Parameshwara has openly pitched himself for the chief minister’s post, further intensifying the power struggle. The BJP and JD(S) are mocking the chaos, asking who exactly is the “high command” if not Kharge. From whip rituals to sadhus offering blessings, politics and faith collide in this unfolding CM nataka. Watch the full story here.