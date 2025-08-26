High Drama In Karnataka Over RSS Anthem Row | CM DK Shivakumar Apologises

In a dramatic turn of events, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar issued an apology on August 26, 2025, for singing the RSS anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale" in the Karnataka Assembly during a debate. The act, initially meant as a sarcastic jab at Opposition leader R Ashoka, stirred controversy within Congress ranks and drew sharp criticism from BJP and JDS. Shivakumar clarified his unwavering loyalty to the Gandhi family and Congress, stating the apology was not due to political pressure but to address any hurt sentiments. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy defended Shivakumar, calling the issue unnecessary escalation. However, BJP and JDS slammed the apology, with JDS mocking Shivakumar as a "tiger in the assembly" turned "mouse" before Congress leadership, even circulating an image alleging he bowed to "mother Italy." The controversy also reignited discussions around Congress’s internal dynamics, with JDS pointing to the recent sacking of Dalit minister KN Rajanna as evidence of high-handedness. Watch this video to dive into the political storm, Shivakumar’s motives, and the opposition’s response.