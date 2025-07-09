Himachal CM: Road Cutting Needs Re-Examination | Compensation For Locals Assured

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the ongoing four-lane road widening project in Shimla and met with people affected by the construction. Expressing concern over the way the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been executing hill cutting, the CM said the method needs to be thoroughly examined. He added that he will take up the matter personally with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi. Emphasising the importance of involving locals in such major projects, Sukhu stated that their participation could make the process more efficient and sustainable. He assured the affected families that the state government will seek compensation from NHAI and also provide support from its own resources. The Chief Minister noted that the total estimated loss due to the ongoing project has reached around ₹800 crore, although the damage in urban areas has been relatively limited.