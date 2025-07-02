Himachal Flood Disaster: Beas River Overflows, Red Alert Issued, Rescue Ops Underway

Himachal Pradesh is facing a devastating natural disaster. Relentless rains have turned the Beas River into a raging torrent, triggering deadly flash floods and landslides. Lives have been lost, many are missing, and critical infrastructure — including a hydroelectric plant in Mandi — has been severely damaged. Rescue teams are in action, but with no let-up in rainfall, fear grips the mountain state. Schools are shut, a red alert has been sounded, and emergency evacuations are underway in regions like Hamirpur.