Himachal Flood Horror: Mandi Submerged, More Than 70 Dead, Roads Blocked | Dog Saves 67 Lives

Himachal Pradesh is reeling from the fury of incessant rains. Over 70 people have died, and Mandi district is the worst hit, with homes destroyed, roads blocked, and rivers raging. Over 240 roads remain blocked, and 278 power transformers are down, plunging many areas into darkness. Mandi has taken the worst hit, with extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. Yet amid the despair, a dog’s bark saved 67 villagers—warning them just in time before floodwaters hit. Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Army, ITBP, and Home Guards are racing against time to find the missing and deliver aid. 20 teams have been deployed to deliver ration and medical kits in remote, cut-off regions. As a red alert is issued for Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur, the crisis deepens. Watch this report for ground updates and survivor voices.