“Hiroshima Still Suffers”: Gabbard’s Visit Strengthens Plea To End Nuclear Warmongering

In a deeply moving message shared on her official Twitter handle, Tulsi Gabbard recounts her recent visit to Hiroshima, Japan — the epicentre of one of the most devastating nuclear attacks in history. Reflecting on the harrowing stories of survivors and the lingering sorrow still felt 80 years on, she issues a powerful plea to the world: stop the march towards nuclear war. Gabbard warns that today's nuclear weapons are far deadlier than the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima, capable of killing millions in minutes and triggering catastrophic global consequences. She calls out political elites and warmongers who, from positions of safety, stoke tensions between nuclear powers, putting ordinary lives at risk. Urging citizens around the world to reject this dangerous path, she champions a future where no one has to live in fear of nuclear annihilation.