Historic Crackdown: Cambodia Raids Bust Global Cyber Fraud Syndicate, 105 Indians Detained

India Today’s explosive investigation into a global cyber fraud syndicate has triggered a historic crackdown, bringing a transnational scam network to its knees. Months after our exposé revealed how Indian citizens were lured to Cambodia with fake job offers and coerced into running cyber scams, Cambodian authorities launched an unprecedented 15-day operation. Raiding 138 locations, they detained 3,075 individuals, including 105 Indians, alongside nationals from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Korea, and African countries. The raids uncovered weapons, ecstasy, fake police uniforms, and advanced tech hardware, exposing the chilling scale of this criminal empire. India’s staggering ₹7,000 crore loss to digital scams in the first five months of 2025 underscores the crisis, with frauds like stock trading scams, digital arrests, and task-based cons bleeding victims dry. India Today’s relentless reporting, combined with action from India’s Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), prompted this global response. The Ministry of External Affairs is now working to deport the 105 detained Indians, many of whom were trafficked and forced into cybercrime. This sweeping crackdown, sparked by New Delhi’s diplomatic push and India Today’s investigative spotlight, marks a turning point in the fight against cyber fraud. But with authorities warning of deeper networks, is this just the tip of the iceberg? Watch to uncover the full story!