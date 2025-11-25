Historic Dhwajarohan At Ram Mandir: PM Modi Hoists The Sacred Dharma Flag

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya witnessed a landmark spiritual moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the historic ‘Dhwajarohan’ ceremony. The sacred saffron flag was hoisted atop the temple shikhara during an auspicious muhurat, marking the symbolic completion of the temple construction. Thousands of devotees and dignitaries witnessed the emotional moment as Vedic chants and rituals filled the atmosphere. This video captures the exclusive visuals of PM Modi hoisting the sacred flag during the grand ceremony. Watch now and don’t forget to like, share, comment and subscribe for more updates from Ayodhya.