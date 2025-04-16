History Warns: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Could Echo 1930s Depression, Says Prof Kirby

In an exclusive conversation with Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director of Business Today, William C. Kirby, Professor of Chinese History and Business at Harvard University and Chair of Harvard China Fund, discussed the complex dynamics between the United States and China from a historical and economic perspective. Kirby highlighted the historical context of the current economic rivalry between these two global powers, emphasizing China's resurgence and the intricate relationship between economic interdependence and political tensions.He highlighted the deep-seated tensions between the two powers, emphasizing their intertwined economic histories and the potential risks of escalating Tariffs War. Kirby underscored the complexity of current negotiations, critiquing the Trump administration's inconsistent trade policies and advocating for a more strategic approach to avoid detrimental impacts on global economies, including India's. He emphasized the historical precedent of cooperation benefiting both nations and cautioned against further economic decoupling.